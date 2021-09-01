Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

