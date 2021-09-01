Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

