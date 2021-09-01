DigitalNote One Day Volume Reaches $12,481.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 51.1% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $12,481.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,055,959,636 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,870,293 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

