Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

