Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $128.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 79.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

