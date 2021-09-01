Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.89

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 58131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -319.81.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.