DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $37,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

DOCU opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

