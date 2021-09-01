Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.77 million to $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. 364,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,771. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

