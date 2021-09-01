Doliver Advisors LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.93. 1,758,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

