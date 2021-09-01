Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 229,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,644,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,079,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. 8,169,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

