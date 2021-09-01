Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

