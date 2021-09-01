Doliver Advisors LP Sells 80 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.70. 1,006,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,750. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

