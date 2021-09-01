Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,245 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average is $211.71. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

