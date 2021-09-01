Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $10.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE DG opened at $222.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.