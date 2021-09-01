Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

NYSE:D opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

