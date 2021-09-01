Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.