Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.75. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
