Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.75. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

