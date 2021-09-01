dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.85

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.85 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 283.50 ($3.70). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 518,246 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £868.14 million and a PE ratio of 78.75.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.