DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

DV stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

