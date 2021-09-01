Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,515,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

