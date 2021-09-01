DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $4,275,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 746,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

