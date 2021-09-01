Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.16

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.16 and last traded at C$27.13, with a volume of 20621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

