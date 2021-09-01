Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

DRVN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,021. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

