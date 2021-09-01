DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSDVY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. 36,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,464. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.