Dusk Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.08 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $2.95 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

