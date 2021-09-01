Dynamic (DYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

