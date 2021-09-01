Dynamite Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $222,532.76 and approximately $211,862.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00374119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001544 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $660.90 or 0.01328689 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

