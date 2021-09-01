Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 3,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $649.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

