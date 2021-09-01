Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. 707,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,882. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

