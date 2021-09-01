Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAST. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

