Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £49.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
