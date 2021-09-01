Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. Eco has a 1-year low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The firm has a market cap of £49.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

