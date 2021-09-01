EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. UBS Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 11,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,681. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

