Effect.AI Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $49,033.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00085180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00361618 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

