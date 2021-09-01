Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

NYSE ESTC opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.45.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.