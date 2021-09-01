Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $277,211.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $21.74 million and approximately $277,211.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

