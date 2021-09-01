Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

ECIFY opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.05. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

