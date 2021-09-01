Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 655.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

