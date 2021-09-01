Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

