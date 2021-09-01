Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

