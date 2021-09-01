Elizabeth Sandler Acquires 500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth Sandler acquired 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

