Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 1,620,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,002. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

