Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. 342,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

