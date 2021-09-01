Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

