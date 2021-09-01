Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 10,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 192,518 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

