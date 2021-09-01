Empire’s (EMP.A) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.73. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. Empire has a one year low of C$32.63 and a one year high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

