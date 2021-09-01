Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

