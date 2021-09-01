Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995,842. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

