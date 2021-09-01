Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAC. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

