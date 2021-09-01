Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 3.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Several brokerages have commented on EPAC. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
