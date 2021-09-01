Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $423.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 107,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.