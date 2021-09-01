Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,640 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

